Wizards' Bradley Beal: 21 points, seven assists in loss

Beal posted 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

Beal had another excellent line, producing across the board, although he appears to have cooled off after a ferocious start to 2019. He's chosen to take a slight step back offensively, and is averaging just 17.7 shot attempts in his past four games compared to the 24.6 he'd averaged for the first eight games of the new year. Despite Beal's minor scoring regression, he remains a top-tier fantasy option, and is averaging an elite 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals in 37.2 minutes per game this year.