Beal (hamstring) will not take the floor for Friday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Beal will miss a second consecutive contest with left hamstring soreness. However, the Wizards may not need him Friday, considering the Magic have just eight players available. Corey Kispert will likely remain in the starting lineup. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Bucks.
