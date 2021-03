Beal (knee) is not listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Bucks.

Beal popped up on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Bucks and ultimately sat out. It appears the team was simply erring on the side of caution, as he is seemingly good to go in Monday's rematch. Look for him to take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.