Beal (hamstring) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the night with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 13 minutes.

After missing each of the Wizards' previous three games due to a sore left hamstring, Beal was cleared to play Tuesday, but he lasted less than two quarters before succumbing to yet another setback. Though the Wizards haven't revealed the severity of the issue, the fact that Beal suffered a setback with the hamstring issue so soon after returning to action means that he'll most likely miss time. Corey Kispert joined the top unit to begin the second half and could start Friday's game in Oklahoma City in the likely event Beal can't go.