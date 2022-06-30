Beal and the Wizards came to terms Thursday on a five-year, $251 million max contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As had been widely speculated in recent weeks, Beal will accept the five-year max from Washington and remain with the Wizards -- at least for the time being. The star guard has never asked for a trade out of Washington, but he's one of a handful of players the rest of the league will continue to monitor. Assuming he sticks in Washington next season, Beal will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that was ultimately cut short (40 games played) by left wrist surgery in February. Prior to the procedure, Beal averaged only 23.2 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting -- this after he posted a career-best 31.3 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting in 2020-21.