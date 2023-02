Beal provided 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-82 loss to the Bulls.

Beal led the Wizards in scoring and assists while finishing just two assists and three rebounds shy of a triple-double. Beal has recorded at least 15 points, five assists and five rebounds on 11 occasions this season.