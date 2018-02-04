Wizards' Bradley Beal: Almost triple-doubles in victory

Beal recorded 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 victory over the Magic.

Beal gave owners a bit of everything Saturday as he came close to delivering a triple-double in the easy victory. Had the game been closer, chances are he would have put up the numbers required but owners would still be happy with his across the board contributions. He is going to see an increased role with John Wall (knee) out for the next six weeks, resulting in an increase in both his scoring and assist numbers.