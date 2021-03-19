Beal dropped 43 points (16-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes Thursday in the win over the Jazz.

It was a tale of two halves for Beal. In the first half, he was 5-for-8 from the floor for 13 points. In the second half, Beal dropped 30 points while going 11-for-16 from the field. He (43) and Russell Westbrook (35) combined to go for 78 of the Wizards' 131 points. Beal has now hit 60 percent or better from the field in four straight games while dishing out five assists in three straight. He now has five 40-point performances on the season with one of those games being a 60-point outing.