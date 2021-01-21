Beal and the Wizards will not play Friday against the Bucks after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's the sixth consecutive postponement for Washington as the team continues fall short of the eight-player minimum for games.. The next contest on the schedule is Sunday at San Antonio.
