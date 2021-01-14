Beal and the Wizards won't play the Pistons on Friday since the game was postponed, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Washington continues to deal with COVID-19 issues and won't have the required eight players available for Friday's contest, leading to a second straight postponement. The Wizards' next game is currently scheduled for Sunday versus the Cavaliers.
