Beal scored 41 points (16-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes in a 116-107 loss to Boston on Friday.

Beal followed up an impressive 60-point performance with another explosive shooting night from the field, attempting 25 or more field goals in his third straight game. Unfortunately, the explosion didn't result in a victory for the Wizards as Beal made more field goals than any teammate in the first half alone. Along with scoring at a career-high mark so far this season, the guard is also recording career-highs in rebounds, steals and free throws attempted per game.