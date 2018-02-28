Wizards' Bradley Beal: Another well-rounded line in Tuesday's win

Beal posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 win over the Bucks.

Beal continues to lead the team in the absence of John Wall (knee), taking on additional playmaking opportunities in the process. The Wizards are back in action on Wednesday against the Warriors, and Beal will look to make it four straight showings with 20-plus points, five-plus boards, and six-plus dimes.