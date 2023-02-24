Beal (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Knicks.

Beal banged his knee in Washington's final game heading into the break, which put his status for Friday in jeopardy. However, he's feeling good enough to play, and the contest will mark his sixth consecutive appearance. The guard has struggled with health all season, missing 22 games. Across his past 12 matchups, Beal has averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes.