Wizards' Bradley Beal: Avoids suspension, will play Sunday
Beal will not face a suspension for his role in Friday's scuffle with the Warriors' Draymond Green, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.
Beal and Green got tangled up under the hoop during Friday's matchup between the Wizards and Warriors, with the two ultimately wrestling each other to the ground. However, after review, the NBA didn't feel like there was enough there to warrant a suspension and Beal will instead face a $50,000 fine. Look for Beal to start as usual on Sunday against the Kings, and take on his typical minutes load.
