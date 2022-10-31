Beal tallied 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 37 minutes in a 112-94 loss Sunday in Boston.

Beal missed his first 12 shots and was held scoreless in the first half. He finally drained a jumper with 1:04 remaining in the third and went 3-for-3 in the final quarter to salvage the outing. The 29-year-old averaged at least 18 shots per game in each of the last five seasons but is taking just 15 attempts per game through the season's first six contests. His usage as the season progresses is certainly something to monitor.