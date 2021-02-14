Beal (rest) will start at shooting guard Sunday against the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Wizards mysteriously chose to hold Beal out of the lineup for the first time all season in Friday's 109-91 loss to the Knicks, even though the contest was a standalone game rather than part of a back-to-back set. While some may have suspected that Beal's absence might have been the precursor to a potential trade, his re-entry into the starting five two days later confirms that wasn't the case. Expect Beal to take on a normal minutes load Sunday, and unless head coach Scott Brooks says otherwise, the NBA's leading scorer should be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday versus the Rockets.