Beal contributed 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Warriors.

Beal scored at least 30 points for a second straight game, finishing one short of tying Kristaps Porzingis for the game high. Despite the duo combining for 67 points, the Wizards dropped another contest and currently sit at 10th place in the East. Beal's struggled to stay on the floor this season (34 appearances) and is averaging his fewest points (22.8) and rebounds (3.5) since 2017. However, he's posting 29.0 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks over his last four appearances, so fantasy managers are finally starting to get the production they expected to have when drafting Beal last offseason.