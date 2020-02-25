Wizards' Bradley Beal: Back-to-back 50-point games

Beal registered a career-high 55 points (19-33 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go with three assists and two rebounds across 41 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 137-134 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Though the 20-36 Wizards' upset bid ultimately fell short, they were able to stay competitive with the NBA's best team thanks largely to the efforts of Beal, who established a new career high in scoring for the second straight game. In so doing, Beal became the first NBA player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to record 50 or more points on back-to-back days. Beal turned the ball over 16 times between the two games and offered little production in the peripheral categories in both outings, but fantasy managers won't complain about that when the shooting guard is providing them with 108 points and 13 three-pointers in a two-day span.