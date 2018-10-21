Wizards' Bradley Beal: Becomes franchise three-point champ
Beal scored a game-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-113 loss to the Raptors.
In the process, Beal passed Gilbert Arenas to become the Wizards' all-time franchise leader in made three-pointers, with 870 and counting. The 25-year-old has overcome his early-career injury woes to average better than 22 points a game in each of the last two seasons, and Beal is well on his way towards making it three straight.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Thursday's narrow loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Out for rest Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 17 in preseason win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 32 points in loss to Raptors•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...