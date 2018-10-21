Wizards' Bradley Beal: Becomes franchise three-point champ

Beal scored a game-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-113 loss to the Raptors.

In the process, Beal passed Gilbert Arenas to become the Wizards' all-time franchise leader in made three-pointers, with 870 and counting. The 25-year-old has overcome his early-career injury woes to average better than 22 points a game in each of the last two seasons, and Beal is well on his way towards making it three straight.