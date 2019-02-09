Wizards' Bradley Beal: Big double-double in win over Cavs

Beal scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Cavaliers.

While there were some new faces around him in the Wizards' lineup, the offense still flowed through Beal's hands and he dropped at least 20 points for the ninth straight game, averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 assists, 6.1 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals over that stretch. Expect the 25-year-old to continue posting big numbers over the final two months of the season as the centerpiece of a roster that doesn't have any other consistent scoring options.