Wizards' Bradley Beal: Big night wasted against Bucks
Beal scored a team-high 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 loss to the Bucks.
It's the second time in the last five games Beal has dropped 30 or more points, but it could be a sign of things to come. With Markieff Morris and Otto Porter sent packing before the trade deadline, the Wizards' roster is getting pretty threadbare around the 25-year-old, and even more of the offensive load will fall on Beal's shoulders. He's already averaging a career-high 24.9 points per game, but unless his is the next contract to get shipped out of town, don't be surprised if that number ticks up down the stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong numbers in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads scoring attack in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Registers game-high 31 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: 21 points, seven assists in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong play in win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...