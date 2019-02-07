Wizards' Bradley Beal: Big night wasted against Bucks

Beal scored a team-high 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 loss to the Bucks.

It's the second time in the last five games Beal has dropped 30 or more points, but it could be a sign of things to come. With Markieff Morris and Otto Porter sent packing before the trade deadline, the Wizards' roster is getting pretty threadbare around the 25-year-old, and even more of the offensive load will fall on Beal's shoulders. He's already averaging a career-high 24.9 points per game, but unless his is the next contract to get shipped out of town, don't be surprised if that number ticks up down the stretch.