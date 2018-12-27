Wizards' Bradley Beal: Bounces back scoring Wednesday
Beal posted 21 points (10-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 45 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Pistons.
After just seven points out in his last contest, Beal bounced back with a decent scoring game Wednesday night. While it did not live up to his season average, it can attributed that to his poor effort from three, as he has now made just two of his last 13 three-point attempts.
