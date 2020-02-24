Wizards' Bradley Beal: Career-high 53 points Sunday

Beal posted 53 points (15-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 18-20 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Bulls.

Beal reached a career high in points with historic efficiency, becoming only the fifth player in the last 20 years to rack up at least 53 points on 27 or fewer shots -- the others being James Harden, Steph Curry, Tony Delk and Kyrie Irving. Beal is having a great season, averaging career highs in points (29.6) and assists (6.0). Since the new year, he's averaging 32.4 points on 47.9 percent shooting, plus 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.