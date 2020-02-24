Wizards' Bradley Beal: Career-high 53 points Sunday
Beal posted 53 points (15-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 18-20 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Bulls.
Beal reached a career high in points with historic efficiency, becoming only the fifth player in the last 20 years to rack up at least 53 points on 27 or fewer shots -- the others being James Harden, Steph Curry, Tony Delk and Kyrie Irving. Beal is having a great season, averaging career highs in points (29.6) and assists (6.0). Since the new year, he's averaging 32.4 points on 47.9 percent shooting, plus 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...