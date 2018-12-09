Wizards' Bradley Beal: Carries offense in loss

Beal scored 27 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

While Beal scored more than 20 points for the fourth straight game, the same couldn't be said for his backcourt partner John Wall (illness), who managed a miserable one point on a night when he was almost certainly not at 100 percent. Beal's been hoisting more shots over the last few games, but expect his usage to return to normal once Wall has shaken off his bug.