Wizards' Bradley Beal: Carries team to victory

Beal scored 34 points (13-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected two rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal over 37 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Beal has been unstoppable of late, making him a must-start in nearly all league formats. Since John Wall (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Beal has seen more opportunities to score and has taken advantage of them. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 28.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five games.