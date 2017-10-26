Wizards' Bradley Beal: Catches fire from field in loss

Beal managed 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Beal's scoring total was a team high on a night when backcourt mate John Wall couldn't find the net very consistently. The 24-year-old is yet to get it going from three-point range (26.3 percent through four games) but has shot a solid 45.3 percent overall, hitting the 20-point mark in all four contests. Beal has also been more of a presence on the glass than usual thus far, as his current 5.3 rebounds per game qualify as a career-best figure.