Beal (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against Philadelphia.

The All-Star guard was labeled a game-time call due to a sore knee, but after testing it in pregame he's been given the green light. In his first game after the break Wednesday against Memphis, Beal struggled from the floor (6-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt), but he still managed 21 points, five assists, three boards and three steals in 34 minutes.