Beal (hip) has been cleared to play Wednesday night against the Magic.

A bruised hip kept Beal out of the previous five games, but after going through a pregame workout he's been cleared to play for the first time since March 27. The All-Star's return will likely push Raul Neto back to the bench. In nine games since the break, Beal is averaging 25.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 threes with a 50-36-90 shooting line.