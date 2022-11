Beal (COVID-19) has cleared the league's health and safety protocols but will remain sidelined for Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal's absence Saturday is likely due to a lack of practice time and the team being scheduled for back-to-back contests. In any event, the star guard seems likely to rejoin the action Sunday against the Grizzlies, though it remains to be seen what shape his conditioning is in after a week on the sidelines due to illness.