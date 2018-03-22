Wizards' Bradley Beal: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday
Beal poured in 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one assist over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.
Beal continues to spearhead the Wizards' offense on many nights, and some extremely efficient shooting Wednesday helped him to his fifth effort of over 20 points in March. The former Gator has been particularly sharp with his shot in recent games, posting no less than a 50.0 percent success rate from the floor in four straight contests. Given John Wall's continued absence, expect Beal to continue receiving a significant portion of first-unit scoring opportunities for the time being.
