Wizards' Bradley Beal: Collects three steals
Beal scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 27 minutes in a 113-94 win over Atlanta on Saturday.
Aside from his offensive numbers, Beal tied a season-high with three steals. While not his strongest offensive showing, the guard was able to contribute on the defensive end. Beal looks to find his scoring groove again when Washington faces Sacramento on Monday.
