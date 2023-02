Beal chipped in 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Beal regressed after posting back-to-back 30-point games, but his overall results are a good indication that his hamstring issue is improving. When healthy, Beal is a deadly fantasy performer, and the upcoming All-Star break will help him heal up.