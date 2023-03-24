Wizards head coach Wes Unseld said Friday that Beal was diagnosed with a left knee sprain and is day-to-day moving forward, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Beal has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, which will mark back-to-back absences, but given Unseld's comments, it sounds like the shooting guard could return soon. Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Jordan Goodwin and Johnny Davis have all seen extended minutes with Kyle Kuzma (ankle) also out. Beal's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Toronto.