Wizards' Bradley Beal: Continues explosive play in loss

Beal generated 47 points (13-31 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 17-18 FT), six assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

It's hard to knock Beal's recent string of stat lines, as he's averaged 40.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds over the last four contests. He's also converted shots at a 56.6 percent clip over that span, although those numbers took a hit in the 20-point loss, where he clocked in at 41.9 percent from the field. Win or lose, Beal remains a must-start in all formats.