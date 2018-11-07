Wizards' Bradley Beal: Contributes across the box in losing effort

Beal tallied 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 loss to Dallas.

The Wizards lost again Tuesday despite a nice performance from Beal who was able to chip in across the board. He has remained somewhat consistent despite the team's struggles but does appear frustrated at times during the games. He should be fine moving forward but with the way things have transpired in Washington, a change could be coming if they continue to trend down.