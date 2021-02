Beal made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining in Wednesday's 130-128 win over the Jazz. He had 25 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes.

It wasn't the 27-year-old's most efficient performance while shooting 40 percent from the field, but he made up for it by going perfect from the line and earning his second double-double of the season. Wednesday also marked the second time this season Beal didn't record an assist.