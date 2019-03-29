Wizards' Bradley Beal: Could be rested Friday
Beal might be rested for Friday's game against the Jazz, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
According to Beal, the decision will be "last-minute." The Wizards have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, so the coaching staff may use the opportunity to take a look at some of the young guys. More information should arrive closer to tipoff.
