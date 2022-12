Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Beal put in a full practice Friday before sitting out Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Clippers, but he looks like he could be a candidate to put an end to his six-game absence and return for the second half of the back-to-back set. More clarity on Beal's status should arrive closer to Sunday's 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.