Wizards' Bradley Beal: Could see more time on ball
Beal could spend more time functioning as the Wizards' primary playmaker this season.
A glance at the Wizards' backcourt depth chart tells most of the story, but with Wednesday's news that Isaiah Thomas will begin the season in street clothes, Washington is now even more starved for talent at guard. Ish Smith is in line to serve as the starting point guard, but Beal is by far the team's best playmaker, and he'll have a chance to top last season's career-high 28.4 percent usage rate. The Wizards apparently have no plans to bring in additional guard help, so there's a chance Beal could essentially be the backup point guard so long as Thomas is on the shelf. With John Wall out for most of last season, Beal turned in a career year, averaging 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 made threes in a league-high 36.9 minutes per contest.
