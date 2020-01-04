Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Deemed questioanble Saturday

Beal (leg) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Denver, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reprots.

Beal has battled nagging injuries to his calf and leg that have prevented him from appearing in three of the past four games. Look for an official update on his status to come prior to tipoff, but in the event he's held out, Troy Brown Jr. figures to get a second-straight start.

