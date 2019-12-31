Wizards' Bradley Beal: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Beal (calf) practice fully Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Orlando, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
It's surely a positive sign for the Florida product, as Beal has missed the last two matchups due to right calf soreness. Gary Payton has started the last two games in place of the ailing guard and could earn yet another start if Beal remains sidelined however. Although it's early, the 6-5 shooting guard is currently posting his best season of his career; Beal is averaging career-highs in points, assists and free-throw shooting percentage, among others.
