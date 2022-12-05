Beal left Sunday's game against the Lakers with right hamstring tightness and will not return, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

Beal started at his usual spot in the backcourt but departed the game early in the first quarter after playing roughly three minutes. The Wizards initially indicated that was questionable to return, but he's since been downgraded -- perhaps due in part to the Wizards trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter. The good news for Beal is Washington has the next two days off leading up to Wednesday's game at Chicago. He should be considered day-to-day until further notice.