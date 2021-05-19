Beal had just 22 points (10-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's play-in loss to Boston.

The Wizards needed Beal to carry the load on offense and he wasn't able to do so, as he went just 1-of-6 from three-point range while getting to the line only twice in 36 minutes. The Wizards will now play host to Indiana on Thursday with the eighth seed in the East -- and a Round 1 matchup with the Sixers -- on the line.