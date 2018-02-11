Wizards' Bradley Beal: Disappoints in victory

Beal recorded just seven points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 victory over the Bulls.

Beal took a back seat to just about everyone, finishing with his lowest point total since late December. He has been asked to do a lot on the offensive end since John Wall (knee) was ruled out for an extended period. This could have been simply a case of Beal being tired after a tough run of games lately. He will get three nights off before the team travels to New York for a matchup with the Knicks.