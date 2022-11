Beal supplied 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to the Heat.

Beal (quad) looked fully healthy en route to a huge workload amid a contested battle. He co-led Washington in scoring and assists. To boot, he's scoring efficiently with a stellar 51.6 percent clip from the field through 13 games.