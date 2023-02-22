Beal (sore right knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and it's unclear if he'll be available for Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beal banged his knee in Washington's final game heading into the break, and it's a bit concerning that it's still giving him trouble nearly a week later. If he's not able to get through practice within the next few days, he'll likely be watching from the sidelines Friday night. If that's the case, Deni Avdija would get a chance to start, Monte Morris would see an uptick in playmaking opportunities, and it would be Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis doing the heavy lifting on offense.