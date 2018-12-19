Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss

Beal provided 29 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Beal picked up most of the offensive slack, shooting 64.7 percent from the field while the rest of the Wizard's starting lineup shot a woeful 35.4 percent. The seventh-year guard continues to produce at a tremendous rate, recording his second-straight double-double, and reaching the 20-point threshold for the ninth straight game. Beal is a fantasy star and will continued to be counted on to play heavy minutes as the Wizards are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.