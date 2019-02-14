Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss

Beal recorded 28 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds a block and a steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

Beal posted his ninth double-double of the season and second in a row. He's gotten to the line 27 times over the past two games, supplementing his poor shooting from three (4-15 over that span) with 25 points from the charity stripe. Beal has been doing everything he can to keep the Wizards in the playoff race since John Wall (Achilles) was ruled out for the season. He's vaulted into the upper echelons of fantasy and is averaging 25.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.