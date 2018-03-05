Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss

Beal had 22 points (8-27 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 loss to Indiana.

Beal finished with a career-high 11 assists Sunday but misfired from the field as the Wizards fell to the Pacers. He has seen his facilitation role on the team grow with John Wall (knee) on the sidelines and with Tomas Satoransky in some foul trouble in this one, Beal was able to crack double-digit dimes. He has not shot the ball well over the past three games but will look to turn things around when the Heat come calling on Tuesday.