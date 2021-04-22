Beal tallied 29 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

The 27-year-old snapped his five-game streak of 30-plus points Wednesday but still managed to score 29 points. Beal has been on a mission over his last six games, averaging 31.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in that span. He'll look to keep the 11th-seeded Wizards' playoffs hopes alive Friday on the road against the Thunder.